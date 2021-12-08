Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

