State Street Corp Makes New $391,000 Investment in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 298,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

