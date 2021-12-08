State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 346,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Cinedigm Corp. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.95.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

