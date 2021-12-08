State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 459,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

