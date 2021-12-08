State Street Corp Purchases New Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immatics by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

