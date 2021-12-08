State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 92,187 Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of Luby’s stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.