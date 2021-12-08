State Street Corp Sells 353,078 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

APTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

