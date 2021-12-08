Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $219.66. 6,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.66. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

