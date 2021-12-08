Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys 2,321 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

