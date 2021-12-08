Stewart Kantor Sells 3,380 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $24,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ondas by 30,787.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 47.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

