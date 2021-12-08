Stifel Europe Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $72.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Europe’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

