Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

