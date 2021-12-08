Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $34.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOLT. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $4.80 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

