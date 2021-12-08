Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 31,317,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -192.28 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.