Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stitch Fix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

