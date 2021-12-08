Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $46.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.22% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.97 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

