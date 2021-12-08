Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $19.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 192,497 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -191.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

