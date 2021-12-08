STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.50 ($50.00).

STM stock traded up €2.38 ($2.67) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €44.40 ($49.89). 2,732,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

