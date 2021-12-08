STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

