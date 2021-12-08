StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

