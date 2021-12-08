StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

