StoneX Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 8.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $159.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

