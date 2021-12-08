StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.