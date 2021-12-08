STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STOR traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 17,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

