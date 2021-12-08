Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 996 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,989 shares of company stock worth $43,261,747. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

