Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Southern stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

