Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

