Strategic Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

