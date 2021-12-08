Strategic Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

