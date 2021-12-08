Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,119 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.