Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 753 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

