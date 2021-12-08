Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $541,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

