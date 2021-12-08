Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $575,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day moving average is $233.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.