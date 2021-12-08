Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $608,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

