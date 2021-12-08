Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,939 shares of company stock worth $27,931,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $203.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

