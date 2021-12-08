Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.53 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

