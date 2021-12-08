Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 378 ($5.01).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.87. The company has a market cap of £632.91 million and a PE ratio of 26.12. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($33,149.05). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,740,750.56).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.