Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $164,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,977,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.