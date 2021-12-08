Strs Ohio Has $104.45 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equinix were worth $104,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $812.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $794.58 and its 200-day moving average is $809.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

