Strs Ohio Has $249.85 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $249,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

