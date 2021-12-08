Sumokoin Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $48,196.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.10 or 0.00412802 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,666,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,966,498 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

