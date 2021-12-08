SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $385.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.90 million and the highest is $407.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

SunPower stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. SunPower has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

