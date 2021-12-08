Supreme (LON:SUP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 202 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £235.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.44. Supreme has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

