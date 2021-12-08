Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 25,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Switch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.