SYNC Network Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00289675 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,489,988 coins and its circulating supply is 121,764,508 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

