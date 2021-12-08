SYNC Network Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.
SYNC Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
SYNC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
