Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SNX opened at GBX 105.06 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.24. The company has a market cap of £18.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

In related news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,961.94).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

