Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.77 million and the highest is $500.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,769. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

