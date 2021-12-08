Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Head to Head Review

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.22 -$620,000.00 $0.39 53.74 T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 5.21 -$46.80 million ($0.30) -1.90

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17% T2 Biosystems -162.84% -1,278.55% -63.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and T2 Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.45%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.91, indicating a potential upside of 411.86%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

