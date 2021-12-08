Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.20 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

