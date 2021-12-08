Tatro Capital LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.